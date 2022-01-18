Harvard punter Jon Sot commits to Notre Dame as a walk-on grad transfer

Jon Sot won’t be guaranteed a scholarship at Notre Dame. But that’s nothing new for the senior punter from Harvard, where athletic scholarships aren’t offered in the first place. Sot, who announced Tuesday on Twitter his plans to complete a graduate transfer to Notre Dame in June, could make a strong case for a scholarship if he’s able to beat out incoming freshman punter Bryce McFerson. Sot and McFerson will be starting with a clean slate for new special teams coordinator Brian Mason, whose hiring has yet to be formally announced by Notre Dame. The Irish will need one of them to step up to replace transferring punter Jay Bramblett, who chose to follow former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian to LSU.

Bramblett left Notre Dame with a career punting average of 41.6 yards. Sot will come to Notre Dame with a career average of 40.8, which set a program record at Harvard. “His ability to flip the field is a huge asset,” Harvard head coach Tim Murphy said of Sot to Harvard Magazine last year. "Jon can do it all. “If you want to pin the opponent down, he can pin the opponent down. If you need a 50-yard punt, he can manage that. He’s kind of like a baseball pitcher. He’s got a lot of different pitches.” Sot achieved the lowest average of his career in 2021 at only 39.7. The Crimson’s punting unit registered a net punting average of 37.2. The Irish fared much better in net punting last season at 40.7.

