Hansen joins Golic and others for live streamed ND Football Kickoff Event

Inside ND Sports co-publisher and Notre Dame football beat columnist Eric Hansen will be one of the panelists for a Wednesday night ND Football Kickoff Event, presented by the Notre Dame Senior Alumni Group. The event is free and streamed live online at 8 p.m. EDT at https://my.nd.edu/networks/events/29379. A replay will be available the next day at the NDSA’s Facebook page.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTMyNjgyNTc1NyZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK