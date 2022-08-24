Hansen joins Golic and others for live streamed ND Football Kickoff Event
Inside ND Sports co-publisher and Notre Dame football beat columnist Eric Hansen will be one of the panelists for a Wednesday night ND Football Kickoff Event, presented by the Notre Dame Senior Alumni Group.
The event is free and streamed live online at 8 p.m. EDT at https://my.nd.edu/networks/events/29379. A replay will be available the next day at the NDSA’s Facebook page.
Emmy Award winning broadcaster Pat Scanlon ND '78 will interview Hansen and the following panelists:
• Mike Golic ND '85, former ND & NFL football player and national sports commentator
• Jamie Uyeyama, lead recruiting analyst for Irish Sports Daily and former college player.
The topics to be covered will be a 2022 Notre Dame Football Preview, a look at this year's football team as they get ready for the season opener Sept. 3 at Ohio State. Find out about the challenges ahead, the players to watch, and how the excitement is building for Marcus Freeman’s first full season as head coach.
What would you like to know? Join in with YOUR questions for the experts either online or by email ahead of time. Send your questions today to Pat Scanlon at ndsa.midwest@alumni.nd.edu.
