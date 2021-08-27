Handful Of Notre Dame Commits To Play In Postseason All-Star Games
Notre Dame has 21 commitments in its 2022 recruiting class, and by BlueandGold.com’s count, 13 of them will be playing in postseason all-star games. The three big national all-star games were canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns, but they are expected to be back on this winter.
The Fighting Irish have a confirmed four players who will participate in the 2022 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Fla.
Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli will give Notre Dame three straight UA All-Americans at the quarterback position. Drew Pyne was outstanding in the 2020 contest, as he threw for 121 yards and a touchdown on 9-of-11 passing. Tyler Buchner was committed to the 2021 game before it was canceled.
Notre Dame’s standout linebacker pledge Jaylen Sneed from Hilton Head (S.C.) High will look to show out at the Under Armour Game as well. He’s been outstanding in previous Under Armour camp events — most recently at the Future 50 over the summer.
Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive lineman Ty Chan was a big mover in the most recent Rivals rankings, rising 75 spots. A big part of his move was his positive performance at the Future 50, and he’ll take part in the Under Armour game as well.
Part of Ponchatoula (La.) High wide out Amorion Walker’s rise over the summer was being invited and committing to the UA Game. After what is hopefully a strong and healthy senior season, Walker will look to prove his talent to the country.
The All-American Bowl — previously known as the US Army All-American Bowl — will take place in San Antonio, Texas after the New Year. Notre Dame has eight commitments expected to play in the prestigious all-star game.
Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany’s Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Traverse City (Mich.) Central’s Joshua Burnham — two linebacker pledges for the Irish — have committed to the all-star game. St. Louis John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford will play in it too.
The All-American Bowl will be an opportunity for the country to see a few Notre Dame commits who haven’t performed at many offseason camps, if any. This would include Zionsville (Ind.) High offensive lineman Joey Tanona, Vancouver (Wash.) Union wide receiver Tobias Merriweather and Naples (Fla.) High cornerback Devin Moore.
Notre Dame has three commitments in the 2023 class, and Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep defensive end Keon Keeley is already pledged to the All-American Bowl. Mentor (Ohio) High defensive end Brenan Vernon has not announced that he’s been invited to any all-star games, but we’re told he has been invited to the Under Armour Game and the All-America Bowl.
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei wide receiver and Irish pledge CJ Williams received the honor of being invited to all three of the major postseason all-star games. He is committed to playing in the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii. He may not be able to play in the latter all-star game because of his early enrollment at Notre Dame, though.
Merriweather is also committed to playing in the Polynesian Bowl, as well as Atlanta Westminster tight end and Notre Dame pledge Holden Staes.
All three of Notre Dame’s wide receiver commits, two of the three offensive line pledges and three of the four linebacker verbals are All-Americans.
The All-American Bowl will take place on Jan. 8, 2022 on NBC. The Polynesian Bowl will be played on Jan. 22, 2022 on CBS Sports Network. We could not find a date for the Under Armour All-America Game.
