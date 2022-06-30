Green jerseys will be back for 'Irish Wear Green' game vs. Cal

Getting Notre Dame fans to color coordinate at home football games over the years hasn’t exactly been a strength of the fan base, with rare excpeption.

It hasn’t often been a strength of the organizers of past “green-outs” either.

Often they were scheduled deep enough into the season that they became coat-outs because of the weather.

This season the home team on the field will lend a hand in making color coordination a thing.

Notre Dame first-year head football coach Marcus Freeman announced on Thursday that the Sept. 17 Irish home game with Cal — presumably in good weather — as “Irish Wear Green” day. In this instance, it will be a day the fans are expected to wear green AND the football team, too.

So green jerseys are back in style.