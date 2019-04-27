The Green Bay Packers have selected former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams in the Sixth Round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Williams started for just one year at Notre Dame, but he certainly impressed in that one season. After missing the first four games of the 2018 season, Williams stepped into the lineup and shined. He rushed for a then career-high 161 yards on a then career-high 21 carries in Notre Dame's 38-17 win over Stanford.

That was just the beginning for Williams, who rushed for 178 yards a week later and reset his career best in November when he rushed for 202 yards against Florida State. It was the first time since 1985 the Seminoles allowed a back to top the 200-yard mark. Williams finished the season with 995 yards and 12 touchdowns in just nine games.

During his junior season, Williams carried the ball just 39 times, but he averaged an impressive 9.2 yards per rush on those carries. He finished his career with 1,636 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.

Williams becomes the first Notre Dame running back to get selected since C.J. Prosise went in the third round of the 2016 Draft. He is only the third Notre Dame running back in the last 15 years to get drafted, joining Prosise and Theo Riddick (2013).

Wiliams joins former Notre Dame teammates Equanimeous St. Brown, who was picked by the Packers in the sixth round last year, and quarterback DeShone Kizer, who was traded to the Packers last offseason.