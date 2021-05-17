Grad Transfer Corner Comes Onto Notre Dame’s Radar, Picks Up Offer
Notre Dame has a scholarship to give for adding a transfer in 2021, if it feels like going that route.
The Irish coaching staff gave the strongest indication yet they’re indeed exploring it. They offered Tulsa graduate transfer defensive back Akayleb Evans on Monday night, Evans reported on social media.
Evans, a 6-2, 188-pound corner, was a four-year contributor at Tulsa and has 23 career starts. The McKinney, Texas native has two seasons of eligibility left after he took a medical redshirt in 2019 and gained an extra year when the NCAA awarded one to all 2020 fall athletes. In 30 career games, Evans has 82 tackles, 11 pass breakups and zero interceptions.
Evans started six games as a freshman in 2017 and five more in 2018. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after three games (all starts) in 2019. In 2020, he started nine games and notched 29 tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.
Notre Dame is the latest in a long line of teams to jump in the mix for Evans. Since May 11, he has picked up offers from Nebraska, Washington State, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Oregon State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Kansas State.
Evans was originally a two-star recruit out of McKinney High School.
This is the second straight offseason Notre Dame has looked to the transfer portal to help fill a vacated starting spot in the secondary. The Irish took North Carolina State grad transfer Nick McCloud last May, and he became an 11-game starter at boundary corner who had a team-high eight pass breakups.
Evans’ frame is well-suited for boundary corner too. Notre Dame gave junior Cam Hart most of the first-team reps there this spring, and he drew positive reviews from coaches. He exited spring as the favorite to start. He is, though, still inexperienced and played just 88 snaps in 2020 as McCloud’s backup. Sophomore Ramon Henderson took a few first-team snaps and appeared to be the No. 2.
Sophomore Clarence Lewis is the presumed starter at field corner after a breakthrough freshman year.
