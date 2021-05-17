Grad Transfer Corner Comes Onto Notre Dame’s Radar, Picks Up Offer

Notre Dame has a scholarship to give for adding a transfer in 2021, if it feels like going that route. The Irish coaching staff gave the strongest indication yet they’re indeed exploring it. They offered Tulsa graduate transfer defensive back Akayleb Evans on Monday night, Evans reported on social media. Evans, a 6-2, 188-pound corner, was a four-year contributor at Tulsa and has 23 career starts. The McKinney, Texas native has two seasons of eligibility left after he took a medical redshirt in 2019 and gained an extra year when the NCAA awarded one to all 2020 fall athletes. In 30 career games, Evans has 82 tackles, 11 pass breakups and zero interceptions.

Tulsa cornerback grad transfer Akayleb Evans has started 23 career games. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Evans started six games as a freshman in 2017 and five more in 2018. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after three games (all starts) in 2019. In 2020, he started nine games and notched 29 tackles (1.5 for loss), one sack, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. Notre Dame is the latest in a long line of teams to jump in the mix for Evans. Since May 11, he has picked up offers from Nebraska, Washington State, Minnesota, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Oregon State, Louisville, Texas Tech and Kansas State. Evans was originally a two-star recruit out of McKinney High School.