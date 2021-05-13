BlueAndGold - Going From ‘Good’ To ‘Great’ Won’t Be Easy For Notre Dame Football

With only one vanilla scrimmage game and three-minutes of B-Roll footage after each of the other 14 Notre Dame spring practices, educated guesswork, press conferences and Brian Kelly assessments were the only tools available for evaluating the worth of the 2021 Irish heading into the summer months. “The way I see it now is we’re a good team, and good teams aren’t good enough,” the Irish head coach explained May 1, immediately after the Blue-Gold Game. “We need to be a great team. Good teams don’t win a national championship.” As the on-field Irish coaches step aside and turn over the program keys to Director of Football Performance Matt Balis for the next two and half months, the reasons Kelly sees “good” and not “great” aren’t a guarded secret.

A new quarterback, a rebuilt offensive line and staff changes are just a few of the 2021 challenges Brian Kelly faces to win at least 10 games for a fifth-straight season. (USA Today)

Highlighting Kelly’s to-do list before his 12th season? * Replenish the production and leadership void of quarterback Ian Book — a three-year starter, a two-time team captain and the winningest signal-caller in Notre Dame history. * Rebuild one of the best and most experienced offensive lines in program history after losing four of five starters. This restoration includes replacing two all-Americans on the left side in tackle Liam Eichenberg and guard Aaron Banks, potentially with two true freshmen, Rocco Spindler and Blake Fisher. Since freshmen became eligible to play in 1971, only one Irish lineman (Sam Young, 2006) started a season opener. * Replace unanimous all-American and Butkus Award winner Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at linebacker, along with eight other former Irish players from nearly every position group who became NFL Draft picks last month. * And lest we forget, Kelly also needs to help smooth the transition from departed defensive coordinator Clark Lea into the Marcus Freeman era. Not since Lou Holtz in 1994 has an Irish coach faced such staff and roster churn from both a production and leadership standpoint as Kelly does this year. In the six seasons from 1988-93, Holtz went 64-9-1 — a stretch that included a program-record 23-game winning streak, a national championship and two other title near misses.