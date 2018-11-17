BGI/Corey Bodden

Notre Dame trailed by one point at the break, but the Irish shot 50 percent in the second half to pull off a 73-64 win over William & Mary. Junior guar TJ Gibbs scored 17 of his 18 points to help lead the bounce back victory. Check out Blue & Gold Illustrated's recap of the Notre Dame win.

FIRST HALF

Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the opening four-plus minutes of the contest with a combined 2-of-10 effort. Notre Dame knocked in each of the two field goals with both coming from DJ Harvey to give the Irish an early 5-1 advantage. William & Mary missed their opening three attempts while Notre Dame hit just the two in seven shots. After going 2-of-4 to start shooting, the Irish missed their next eight shots, which allowed William & Mary to take a 9-5 lead following back-to-back three-pointers. A layup from freshman guard Prentiss Hubb, who earned his first career start, ended the run while Harvey connected on another three-pointer for his eighth points of the game and putting Notre Dame up 10-9 at the under-12 media timeout. Junior forward Juwan Durham, who did not play in a loss to Radford, checked in around the 10-minute mark and quickly got a basket extending the Irish lead to 12-9. Another layup from Hubb was sandwiched between two William & Mary layups to put Notre Dame up just 14-13 with 7:13 remaining in the opening half. Hubb's strong first half play continued with the freshman knocking down an open triple and getting an easy layup in the lane to help fuel what was an 8-2 run to extend the Irish lead to 22-15 with 5:29 remaining. Durham connected on a baseline jumper during the run as well. But, the Tribe quickly answered hitting back-to-back three-pointers from forward Quinn Blair and guard L.J. Owens to close the gap to 22-21 in just over a minute. A bucket by freshman guard Robby Carmody made it 24-21 Notre Dame at the under-4 media timeout (3:37). It would be the last field goal the Irish would make over the next three minutes missing six-straight to allow William & Mary to eventually take a 28-27 edge into the break. Hubb led all Irish scorers with nine points while Harvey was right behind with eight of his own. Notre Dame would make 11-of-33 (33.3 percent) from the field and just 3-of-10 behind the arc. The Irish defense did their part in the opening half however holding the Tribe to 34.8 percent (8-of-23) shooting and 33.3 percent (5-of-15) on three-point attempts.

SECOND HALF