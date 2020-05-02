La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic — completing his online schoolwork and training his father, Daylon, who played defensive back for the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2006.

"I'm working on managing my time with my schoolwork and spending more time with my family, especially since we're stuck in the house with each other," the class of 2021 recruit said. "We're going on walks with my dog and playing a lot of board games. I'm conditioning and staying in shape."

Recruiting is also keeping McCutchon busy. The 5-10, 160-pounder holds offers from the likes of Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Wisconsin.

"It's good to have it like that though," added McCutcheon. "It shows that I'm on the coaches' minds. They're showing a lot of love. They ask how my family is doing and making sure I'm on my schoolwork."