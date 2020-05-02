News More News
Getting To Notre Dame Still A Priority For Cali. CB Dyson McCutcheon

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat cornerback Dyson McCutcheon is staying busy during the coronavirus pandemic — completing his online schoolwork and training his father, Daylon, who played defensive back for the Cleveland Browns from 1999-2006.

"I'm working on managing my time with my schoolwork and spending more time with my family, especially since we're stuck in the house with each other," the class of 2021 recruit said. "We're going on walks with my dog and playing a lot of board games. I'm conditioning and staying in shape."

Recruiting is also keeping McCutchon busy. The 5-10, 160-pounder holds offers from the likes of Duke, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC and Wisconsin.

"It's good to have it like that though," added McCutcheon. "It shows that I'm on the coaches' minds. They're showing a lot of love. They ask how my family is doing and making sure I'm on my schoolwork."

Notre Dame extended an offer to Dyson McCutcheon last November.
Notre Dame extended an offer to Dyson McCutcheon last November.

McCutcheon planned to unofficially visit Notre Dame April 4, which was cancelled.

