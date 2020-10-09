While in Oradell, New Jersey, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with class of 2022 Bergen Catholic four-star quarterback Steven Angeli , a Notre Dame target. Read the exclusive Q&A with Angeli below!

Did you expect recruiting to be so big for you at such a young age, before even your sophomore year when you landed offers from Ohio State and Penn State?

Angeli: “I knew coming into the recruiting process that at quarterback it starts off really early. I’m at a great high school at Bergen Catholic and have great coaches around me that put my name out there and had trust in me. They recommended me to college coaches, and I went to the camps. I went out and made it happen.”

Are you wearing No. 1 this year? You wore 10 last year, and that’s a pretty standard quarterback number.

Angeli: “No. 1 was my number throughout middle school, and when I got here, they gave me No. 10 and I rocked it for two years. And then I made my number switch this year.”

Do you feel like you have something to prove? You got all of these offers without having been the starting quarterback yet. Do you have any chip on your shoulder?

Angeli: “Not at all. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything. I only care about the opinions of my family, my coaches and my teammates. All of that stuff is just external noise to me. I just try to focus on my team and winning a state championship.”

Everyone in your family seems to be an athlete. Is it pretty competitive in the Angeli household?

RELATED: 2022 Four-Star QB Steven Angeli In-Depth On Notre Dame, Tommy Rees, More