BlueAndGold - Georgia TE Jack Nickel Reacts To Self-Guided Tour Of Notre Dame

The NCAA isn’t allowing any face-to-face contact between college coaches and prospective student-athletes during the pandemic, but that doesn’t stop high school recruits from taking their own self-guided tour of a University. Sure, pretty much everything at a college is closed down, but for Milton (Ga.) High class of 2022 tight end Jack Nickel, it’s an opportunity to get around campus and get a feel for the town. The 6-4, 230-pounder was at Notre Dame on Tuesday morning with his parents, brother and two sisters. He visited Notre Dame last October for the USC game but got a more in-depth feel of the campus during his latest trip.

The Peach State standout couldn't see the coaches during his trip but still had a great visit. (Rivals.com)

“I really didn’t get to see the whole campus last time; I just saw the football side of it,” he said. “The campus was really nice; it was the nicest campus I’ve ever seen. “I did like the size of it. I like how it’s small because everyone knows everyone. That’s something I like – a personal preference. “I can definitely see myself going to school there. I want to see how the other schools are as well. After leaving campus, Nickel gave Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty a call. “Coach McNulty was really happy we took the time to get out here,” added Nickel. “We talked about how Notre Dame is a lot different than other schools. The campuses can look the same at other schools, but Notre Dame has a different feeling.”