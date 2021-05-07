BlueAndGold - Georgia Safety Jake Pope Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Decision Timeline

Georgia Safety Jake Pope Goes In-Depth On Notre Dame, Decision Timeline
Buford (Ga.) High class of 2022 safety Jake Pope has four official visits locked in for June and is leaving the option for his fifth official visit open, for now.
The 6-1, 180-pounder is set to see North Carolina June 4, Notre Dame June 11, Ohio State June 18 and Alabama June 25. Pope broke down each school with BlueandGold.com.
North Carolina: “I love their coaching staff. They definitely want me to come and be a big part of their program, which is a huge thing for me. I’ve taken a visit there with my dad to walk around and see it. I loved it. I loved the campus, and I’m excited to see everything in-depth on my official and meet the coaches in person.”
Notre Dame: “They’ve also been recruiting me for a very long time, and I’ve built a great relationship with Coach O’Leary, Coach Lezynski and Coach Freeman. I’ve heard it’s a great campus, and as everyone knows, their networking is amazing after you’re done with football. That has reeled me in. I can’t wait to go see it.”
Alabama: “Just their reputation and I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Saban and Coach Kelley. I’ve been on multiple Zooms with them. It’s going well. I also visited and walked around with my dad. I love that town. I can’t wait to get up there and get in the facilities and talk to the coaches.”
