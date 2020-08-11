The NCAA enacted a recruiting dead period back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s been extended several times since. Currently, it’s set to run through the end of August, and most pundits believe that it will extend through the rest of the calendar year.

Prospects in the 2021 class have reacted to the dead period differently, whether that means going ahead and locking up a spot or waiting things out. So far with Alpharetta (Ga.) High safety Jaden Slocum, it’s been the latter.

“I’m still trying to take it slow and focus on what I can control,” he said. “I’m still in contact with the coaches.”

Slocum has a plan of attack moving forward. He’s keeping it close to his vest though as he’s done with most of his recruitment.