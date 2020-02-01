Fayatteville (Ga.) Starr's Mill class of 2021 safety Cole Bishop made his way up from the Peach State to the Hoosier State to experience Notre Dame's junior day recruiting event Saturday. The 6-3, 198-pound three-star recruit had high remarks of his time in South Bend. "The visit was great; I really like it there," Bishop said. "I loved the tradition there and history of winning."

A big highlight for Bishop's Notre Dame visit was spending time with a pair of Fighting Irish coaches.

"The coaches were very helpful in understanding Notre Dame more," he said. "I mostly talked to Coach [Clark] Lea and Coach [Nick] Lezynski. They're both great people." This was Bishop's second time at Notre Dame, with his first being over the summer for a camp. "The facilities were even better than I remember in the summer," explained Bishop. "I got to see the indoor facility that wasn’t finished at the time so it looks awesome."