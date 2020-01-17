Georgia DB Jaden Slocum Discusses High Interest In Notre Dame
Notre Dame has offered a few defensive back prospects in the 2021 class in recent months, and just last week, the Irish extended a scholarship offer to Alpharetta (Ga.) High safety Jaden Slocum.
"They were communication with me throughout the season on Twitter," Slocum said. "I was talking with Coach [Todd] Lyght, but after his departure, Coach [Terry] Joseph started talking to me, and then I got on the phone with him."
Joseph extended the offer during that phone call with Slocum, who ranks as the country's No. 13 safety and No. 27 overall prospect in the Peach State.
"He asked me how I was and we went through pleasantries," recalled Slocum. "He asked me about Notre Dame -- what I knew about it. I told him that saw them in person when they were here playing Georgia. He asked about the academic side of Notre Dame, and he extended the offer."
