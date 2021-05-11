BlueAndGold - Georgia CB Kayin Lee Schedules Trip To Notre Dame

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee was one of around 30 new offers that the Notre Dame staff dished out on St. Patrick’s Day for its Pot of Gold recruiting initiative.

Lee received the Notre Dame offer from Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, which he didn’t see coming.

“I figured they’d offer, but I didn’t know it was going to come this early,” he said.