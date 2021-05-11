 BlueAndGold - Georgia CB Kayin Lee Schedules Trip To Notre Dame
football

Georgia CB Kayin Lee Schedules Trip To Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee was one of around 30 new offers that the Notre Dame staff dished out on St. Patrick’s Day for its Pot of Gold recruiting initiative.

Lee received the Notre Dame offer from Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, which he didn’t see coming.

“I figured they’d offer, but I didn’t know it was going to come this early,” he said.

Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove cornerback and Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting target Kayin Lee
Lee — a 5-11, 160-pound cornerback — knows when he’ll be in South Bend for a visit. (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

In the past several weeks, Lee and Mickens have kept in consistent contact, and the 5-11, 160-pounder is locked in to see Notre Dame’s campus June 1-2.

“It’s been going really well,” he said. “I talk a lot with Coach Mickens; I’m going to go up there the first week of June. I’ll be up there for a couple days with my family to see what it’s like.

