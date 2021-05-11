BlueAndGold - Georgia CB Kayin Lee Schedules Trip To Notre Dame

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-11 14:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Georgia CB Kayin Lee Schedules Trip To Notre Dame
Mike Singer
•
BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee was one of around 30 new offers that the Notre Dame staff dished out on St. Patrick’s Day for its Pot of Gold recruiting initiative.
Lee received the Notre Dame offer from Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, which he didn’t see coming.
“I figured they’d offer, but I didn’t know it was going to come this early,” he said.
In the past several weeks, Lee and Mickens have kept in consistent contact, and the 5-11, 160-pounder is locked in to see Notre Dame’s campus June 1-2.
“It’s been going really well,” he said. “I talk a lot with Coach Mickens; I’m going to go up there the first week of June. I’ll be up there for a couple days with my family to see what it’s like.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news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