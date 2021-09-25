GameDay Central: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame football

No. 10/12 Notre Dame (3-0) battle the No. 18/15 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1 Big 10) on Saturday afternoon in the first contest between the two programs since 1964. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.

Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2. The Fighting Irish beat the Badgers 31-7 in the last meeting on Sept. 26, 1964, in Madison, Wis.

QB Graham Mertz (#5): In eight games since his five-touchdown starting debut last year at Illinois, Mertz has thrown just four scores against seven interceptions. He has averaged 5.8 yards per attempt in that span. Mertz came to Wisconsin as the highest-ranked quarterback signee in program history.

RB Chez Mellusi (#6): The transfer from Clemson is the top option in a three-man backfield rotation and has rushed for 265 yards on 51 carries this year.

DT Keeanu Benton (#95): The 6-4, 317-pound nose tackle is Wisconsin’s space-eater and an important part of the Badgers’ stingy run defense. He occupies double-teams and creates frequent push on the interior line.

LB Leo Chenal (#5): The third-year sophomore makes his season debut after missing the first two games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Chenal made 40 tackles and had a team-high three sacks last season. He was also featured on The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List.

LB Jack Sanborn (#57): The team’s leading tackler last season (52) and a third-team All-Big Ten selection returns for his third year as a starter. Sanborn has six tackles (3.0) for loss so far this season.