GameDay Central: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame football
No. 10/12 Notre Dame (3-0) battle the No. 18/15 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1 Big 10) on Saturday afternoon in the first contest between the two programs since 1964. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 25, 2021
Site: Soldier Field, Chicago
Kickoff: Noon ET
Television: FOX
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2. The Fighting Irish beat the Badgers 31-7 in the last meeting on Sept. 26, 1964, in Madison, Wis.
Head coaches: Wisconsin — Paul Chryst (57-20, seventh season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (105-39, 12th season).
FIVE WISCONSIN PLAYERS TO KNOW
QB Graham Mertz (#5): In eight games since his five-touchdown starting debut last year at Illinois, Mertz has thrown just four scores against seven interceptions. He has averaged 5.8 yards per attempt in that span. Mertz came to Wisconsin as the highest-ranked quarterback signee in program history.
RB Chez Mellusi (#6): The transfer from Clemson is the top option in a three-man backfield rotation and has rushed for 265 yards on 51 carries this year.
DT Keeanu Benton (#95): The 6-4, 317-pound nose tackle is Wisconsin’s space-eater and an important part of the Badgers’ stingy run defense. He occupies double-teams and creates frequent push on the interior line.
LB Leo Chenal (#5): The third-year sophomore makes his season debut after missing the first two games due to a positive COVID-19 test. Chenal made 40 tackles and had a team-high three sacks last season. He was also featured on The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks List.
LB Jack Sanborn (#57): The team’s leading tackler last season (52) and a third-team All-Big Ten selection returns for his third year as a starter. Sanborn has six tackles (3.0) for loss so far this season.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Wisconsin -6.5 ... Over/under: 45
OddShark prediction: Wisconsin 28, Notre Dame 27
Todd Burlage: Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 21
Steve Downey: Wisconsin 17, Notre Dame 13
Patrick Engel: Wisconsin 20, Notre Dame 17
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 20, Wisconsin 17
Mike Singer: Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 23
WATCH: Final thoughts & observations before Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
BlueandGold.com's Tim Hyde and Mike Singer gather to discuss the top-25 showdown between the Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. What are the keys to the game? How will Jack Coan perform against his old team? The guys break it down.
----
