GameDay Central: Toledo Rockets vs. Notre Dame football
No. 7 Notre Dame has its home opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, as the Toledo Rockets come to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Toledo!
Click here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Sept. 11, 2021
Site: Notre Dame Stadium
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Broadcast: Peacock
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: This is the first ever matchup between the Fighting Irish and Rockets.
Head coaches: Toledo — Jason Candle (39‑21, sixth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (103-39, 12th season).
FIVE TOLEDO PLAYERS TO KNOW
Redshirt freshman QB Carter Bradley (#2): Toledo will play multiple quarterbacks, but Bradley played the majority of the snaps in a Week 1 win over FCS Norfolk State. He was 8-for-12 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt in part-time duty last year.
Redshirt junior RB Bryant Koback (#22): The Kentucky transfer was fourth in the MAC last year with 522 rushing yards and has led the Rockets in rushing each of the last three seasons.
Graduate senior WR Bryce Mitchell (#5): The 2019 second-team All-MAC selection caught four touchdowns in six games last year. He’s one of 16 “super seniors” on the roster.
Sixth-year senior LB Jonathan Jones (#30): The former Notre Dame linebacker is a starter for the Rockets this year and made a team-high seven tackles against Norfolk State. He notched 20 tackles as a rotation player last season after grad transferring from Notre Dame in January 2020.
Fifth-year senior CB Samuel Womack (#0): Another super senior, Womack led the MAC with eight pass breakups last season and was second nationally in that category two years ago, with 15.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas line: Notre Dame -17 ... Over/under: 55.5
OddShark prediction: Notre Dame 39, Toledo 24
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 49, Toledo 24
Steve Downey:Notre Dame 41, Toledo 14
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 45, Toledo 10
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 38, Toledo 13
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 27, Florida State 20
Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & observations before Toledo vs. Notre Dame
The Irish Huddle Podcast
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.