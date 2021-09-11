GameDay Central: Toledo Rockets vs. Notre Dame football

No. 7 Notre Dame has its home opener on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, as the Toledo Rockets come to South Bend to face the Fighting Irish. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before today's tilt.

Series Facts: This is the first ever matchup between the Fighting Irish and Rockets.

Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame IMG affiliates.

Redshirt freshman QB Carter Bradley (#2): Toledo will play multiple quarterbacks, but Bradley played the majority of the snaps in a Week 1 win over FCS Norfolk State. He was 8-for-12 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt in part-time duty last year.

Redshirt junior RB Bryant Koback (#22): The Kentucky transfer was fourth in the MAC last year with 522 rushing yards and has led the Rockets in rushing each of the last three seasons.

Graduate senior WR Bryce Mitchell (#5): The 2019 second-team All-MAC selection caught four touchdowns in six games last year. He’s one of 16 “super seniors” on the roster.

Sixth-year senior LB Jonathan Jones (#30): The former Notre Dame linebacker is a starter for the Rockets this year and made a team-high seven tackles against Norfolk State. He notched 20 tackles as a rotation player last season after grad transferring from Notre Dame in January 2020.

Fifth-year senior CB Samuel Womack (#0): Another super senior, Womack led the MAC with eight pass breakups last season and was second nationally in that category two years ago, with 15.