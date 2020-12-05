BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (1-9, 1-8) at 2:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.

Click Here for the link, or save this page and watch in the video player below!

Series Facts : Notre Dame leads 6-3 and won the last meeting 36-3 in 2018 at Yankee Stadium in New York City for the Shamrock Series

Radio : This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.

RB Sean Tucker (#34): The freshman has been Syracuse’s only real rushing threat, with 114 carries for 525 yards (4.6 ypc) and three touchdowns.

WR Taj Harris (#3): Syracuse’s most explosive offensive player leads the team with 50 catches, 664 yards and five touchdowns. He has nine receptions of 20-plus yards.

LB Mikel Jones (#13): The sophomore has been disruptive and productive, posting team-highs in tackles (68), interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (three).

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (#2): A multi-year starter, Melifonwu has 48 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups. He’s Syracuse’s highest-graded defensive player, at 80.2, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing receivers, though, have caught 65.9 percent of passes thrown at him.

Returner Nykeim Johnson (#4): Syracuse’s third-leading receiver has averaged 14.1 yards on 12 punt returns and 23.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns. Syracuse has one return touchdown this year, from its other main returner, freshman receiver Trebor Pena.