BlueAndGold - GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse

GameDay Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Syracuse
The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-0, 8-0 ACC) host the Syracuse Orange (1-9, 1-8) at 2:30 p.m. ET. BlueandGold.com gets you ready with what you need to know before Saturday's tilt.
GAMEDAY INFORMATION
Date: Dec. 5, 2020
Site: Notre Dame Stadium
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. ET
Television: NBC
Radio: This game can be heard on Notre Dame’s IMG affiliates.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 6-3 and won the last meeting 36-3 in 2018 at Yankee Stadium in New York City for the Shamrock Series
Head coaches: Dino Babers — (24-35, fifth season); Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (101‑37, 11th season).
FIVE SYRACUSE PLAYERS TO KNOW
RB Sean Tucker (#34): The freshman has been Syracuse’s only real rushing threat, with 114 carries for 525 yards (4.6 ypc) and three touchdowns.
WR Taj Harris (#3): Syracuse’s most explosive offensive player leads the team with 50 catches, 664 yards and five touchdowns. He has nine receptions of 20-plus yards.
LB Mikel Jones (#13): The sophomore has been disruptive and productive, posting team-highs in tackles (68), interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (three).
CB Ifeatu Melifonwu (#2): A multi-year starter, Melifonwu has 48 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups. He’s Syracuse’s highest-graded defensive player, at 80.2, per Pro Football Focus. Opposing receivers, though, have caught 65.9 percent of passes thrown at him.
Returner Nykeim Johnson (#4): Syracuse’s third-leading receiver has averaged 14.1 yards on 12 punt returns and 23.2 yards on 17 kickoff returns. Syracuse has one return touchdown this year, from its other main returner, freshman receiver Trebor Pena.
GAME PREDICTIONS
Vegas Line: Notre Dame -33.5 ... Over/Under: 51.5
Oddshark Prediction: Notre Dame 48, Syracuse 4
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 49, Syracuse 13
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 42, Syracuse 7
Andrew Mentock: Notre Dame 48, Syracuse 6
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 6
Lou Somogyi: Notre Dame 38, Syracuse 3
