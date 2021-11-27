Gameday Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford
No. 6 Notre Dame travels to the Bay Area to take on Stanford (3-8, 2-7 Pac-12).
The 10-1 Fighting Irish look to make a strong closing argument to the College Football Playoff committee, who will decide the four playoff spots on December 5th, following a weekend of several conference championship games.
Below is a guide to everything you need to know to get ready for Notre Dame's final game of the regular season.
Join us live on YouTube 15 minutes after the game as we break down Notre Dame vs. Stanford.
Game-day information
Date: Nov. 27, 2021
Site: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. ET
Television: FOX
Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network. SiriusXM (Channel 129). In South Bend, 101.5 FM and 960 AM.
Series Facts: Notre Dame leads 21-13. Last meeting: November 30, 2019 : Notre Dame defeated Stanford 45-24 in Stanford Stadium.
Head coaches: — Notre Dame — Brian Kelly (112-40, 12th season). Stanford - David Shaw (93-44, 11th season).
Five Stanford players to know
DE Thomas Booker (No. 4) - Irish recruiting fans know Booker well. A four-star prospect in the class of 2018, Booker officially visited Notre Dame, but ultimately choose Stanford over the Fighting Irish. Booker is making his 27th start for Stanford, and has been a mainstay on the Cardinal defensive line each of his four seasons on The Farm.
QB Tanner McKee (No. 18) — When Stanford has been successful on offense this year, it has been with McKee at quarterback. He missed two games due to injury, but otherwise shows the ability to attack all points of the field with his arm strength. In nine games, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 2155 yards, 14 TDs, and 7 INTs. McKee was a Rivals100 prospect in the class of 2018 - ranked the No. 78 prospect overall in the nation, and No. 4 pro-style quarterback.
RB E.J. Smith (No. 22) — Nathaniel Peat leads Stanford in rushing this season (401 yards), but E.J. Smith is of note because his father (Emmitt) leads the NFL, all-time, in rushing. In just his second year in the program, E.J. has appeared in six games this season, and averages 5.1 yards per rush. A Rivals100 prospect in the class of 2020.
TE Benjamin Yurosek (No.84) — When you think Stanford offensive football, you think big receivers and tight ends. Yurosek is the Cardinal's leading form of that identity this season. At 6-feet-5, 235 pounds, he leads Stanford with 566 yards receiving this season, and 15.3 yards per catch.
OLB Gabe Reid (No. 90) — Class of 2015 prospects, Served two-year LDS mission in American Samoa. Now a fifth year player, leads Stanford with 9.5 tackles for loss, and fifth in total tackles with 57.
Game predictions
Vegas line: Notre Dame -20.5...Over/Under 52.5
Oddshark prediction: Notre Dame 40.4, Stanford 13.4
Todd Burlage: Notre Dame 47, Stanford 6
Steve Downey: Notre Dame 48, Stanford 9
Patrick Engel: Notre Dame 42, Stanford 13
Tyler Horka: Notre Dame 45, Stanford 10
Mike Singer: Notre Dame 33, Stanford 6
Greg Ladky: Notre Dame 38, Stanford 10
Season-to-date records
Todd Burlage — 9-2 straight up, 7-4 against the spread
Steve Downey — 9-2, 8-3
Patrick Engel — 9-2, 7-4
Tyler Horka — 9-2, 7-4
Greg Ladky — 6-1, 5-2
Mike Singer — 9-2, 7-4
WATCH: "The Other Sideline" - Analysis of the game from CardinalSports.com publisher Ben Parker
CardinalSportsReport.com publisher Ben Parker joined Blue & Gold TV to offer an overview of the Stanford Cardinal and a prediction for the game Saturday night.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.