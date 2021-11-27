Gameday Central: Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford

Below is a guide to everything you need to know to get ready for Notre Dame's final game of the regular season.

The 10-1 Fighting Irish look to make a strong closing argument to the College Football Playoff committee, who will decide the four playoff spots on December 5th, following a weekend of several conference championship games.

DE Thomas Booker (No. 4) - Irish recruiting fans know Booker well. A four-star prospect in the class of 2018, Booker officially visited Notre Dame, but ultimately choose Stanford over the Fighting Irish. Booker is making his 27th start for Stanford, and has been a mainstay on the Cardinal defensive line each of his four seasons on The Farm.

QB Tanner McKee (No. 18) — When Stanford has been successful on offense this year, it has been with McKee at quarterback. He missed two games due to injury, but otherwise shows the ability to attack all points of the field with his arm strength. In nine games, he has completed 64.1% of his passes for 2155 yards, 14 TDs, and 7 INTs. McKee was a Rivals100 prospect in the class of 2018 - ranked the No. 78 prospect overall in the nation, and No. 4 pro-style quarterback.

RB E.J. Smith (No. 22) — Nathaniel Peat leads Stanford in rushing this season (401 yards), but E.J. Smith is of note because his father (Emmitt) leads the NFL, all-time, in rushing. In just his second year in the program, E.J. has appeared in six games this season, and averages 5.1 yards per rush. A Rivals100 prospect in the class of 2020.

TE Benjamin Yurosek (No.84) — When you think Stanford offensive football, you think big receivers and tight ends. Yurosek is the Cardinal's leading form of that identity this season. At 6-feet-5, 235 pounds, he leads Stanford with 566 yards receiving this season, and 15.3 yards per catch.

OLB Gabe Reid (No. 90) — Class of 2015 prospects, Served two-year LDS mission in American Samoa. Now a fifth year player, leads Stanford with 9.5 tackles for loss, and fifth in total tackles with 57.