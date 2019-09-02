News More News
GAME OBSERVATIONS: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

No. 9 Notre Dame went on the road to start the 2019 season and came away with a sometimes sloppy but otherwise convincing 35-17 victory.

