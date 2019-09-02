GAME OBSERVATIONS: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 17
No. 9 Notre Dame went on the road to start the 2019 season and came away with a sometimes sloppy but otherwise convincing 35-17 victory.
Instant analysis from the victory can be found RIGHT HERE.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.