COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first game of Notre Dame’s 2022 season is in the books. Although head coach Marcus Freeman’s first regular-season game resulted in a 21-10 loss against Ohio State, there were players that made an impact on each side of the ball. Inside ND Sports awarded game balls to two players.

Offense: QB Tyler Buchner

Despite not starting a game in over 1,000 days (since his junior year of high school), Buchner took control and showed composure in front of 106,594 in attendance. The sophomore starting quarterback's poise early put Notre Dame in a position to control the pace and lead for most of the first three quarters. Buchner completed 10-16 (62.5%) of his passes for 177 yards (11.1 yards per attempt). Buchner began the game by completing his first eight passes for 128 yards. While Buchner appeared in 10 games and had 46 pass attempts as a freshman, the environment at the Horseshoe for a first-time starter could have been too much to handle. Instead, Buchner took an encouraging first step as Notre Dame's 2022 season starting quarterback. Buchner finished the night 10-18 for 177 passing yards and 11 carries for 18 yards.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTMzNDM4OTc4MCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Defense: CB Benjamin Morrison