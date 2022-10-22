SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame took care of business. And it did it with the help of two players that will almost certainly make a living playing in the NFL. On Saturday, the Irish (4-3) trounced UNLV (4-4) 44-21 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams, by scoring the most points at Notre Dame Stadium in the Marcus Freeman era. Two of Freeman's captains — Michael Mayer and Isaiah Foskey — made game-changing plays in the team’s second straight win in South Bend. Inside ND Sports has awarded game balls to Mayer and Foskey for their performance. Here’s why.

Notre Dame offense: TE Michael Mayer

Junior tight end Michael Mayer (leaping) makes a play with the ball in his hands against UNLV. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Mayer had yet another impressive outing in his 31st career game. The 6-5, 265-pound junior caught six passes for 115 yards (19.2 yards per catch) and a touchdown. Junior quarterback Drew Pyne targeted Mayer on 12 of his 27 passes. Mayer's 115-yard performance marked five career games with 100 yards or more. On Pyne's first pass of the game, he found Mayer for a 23-yard gain to put the Irish in plus territory. Three plays later, Audric Estimé reached the end zone for the first ND touchdown on an opening drive all season. Mayer also hauled in a 20-yard pass from Pyne that resulted in his 15th career touchdown catch. That score tied him with Ken MacAfee (1974-77) for the most touchdowns by an Irish tight end. Except, that catch was not even Mayer's most impressive.

In the second quarter, Mayer made a magnificent one-handed grab despite UNLV linebacker Fred Thompkins being flagged for pass interference on the coverage.

With his six grabs, Mayer tied Golden Tate (2007-09) and Tom Gatewood (1969-71) for fifth all-time with 157 career receptions. Mayer has 44 receptions for 526 yards (12.0 yards per catch) and six touchdowns on the season.

Notre Dame defense: DE Isaiah Foskey

Senior defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey had a career day against UNLV. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)