Game Balls: QB Drew Pyne's first half enough for Irish to hang onto win
No. 20 Notre Dame found a way to steer the ship toward a 35-32 win.
Despite Navy (3-7) outscoring the Irish (7-3) 19-0 in the second half, a 35-13 Notre Dame lead in the first half helped it hold onto the victory. And one player accounted for all six of Notre Dame's touchdowns at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.
Inside ND Sports has awarded game balls to the following two players for their performances in Saturday's game.
Notre Dame offense: QB Drew Pyne
First half Drew Pyne could be completely forgotten by the one that showed up in the second half. But ultimately, Pyne was the one that aided the Irish the most toward securing a win.
In the first two quarters alone, Pyne was 14-16 (87.5%) for 234 yards and a career-high four passing touchdowns. Then, Notre Dame's junior quarterback reached the end zone on an 11-yard scamper, marking his second straight rushing score in as many games.
Pyne's best toss of the afternoon came on a 37-yard strike to sophomore Jayden Thomas for a touchdown. Still, it was 1-yard away from being his longest touchdown throw of the day. With the help of a magnificent grab by senior Braden Lenzy, Pyne had a 38-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter.
Pyne finished the game 17-21 (81.0%) for 269 yards, four touchdowns and an interception after a disappointing second half.
Notre Dame defense: S Xavier Watts
With All-America starting safety Brandon Joseph sidelined with an ankle injury, Xavier Watts stepped up and made several game-saving stops.
One of his biggest tackles came on Navy's opening drive of the second half as it was approaching the end zone. On 1st-and-goal from the nine-yard line, Watts tackled Daba Fofana in the backfield for a 1-yard loss. That stop was key in holding the MIdshipmen at three points instead of a touchdown grab. He was also inches away from an interception three plays later.
Watts finished the game with a career-high eight tackles, four of which were solo stops. His eight tackles tied Jack Kiser and Marist Liufau for the team lead.
