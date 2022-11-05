Game Balls: Freshman CB Benjamin Morrison has a career night in upset win
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame shocked the nation.
With the help of dominant efforts by ND's leading rusher and a freshman defender, the Irish (6-3) took down No. 4 Clemson (8-1) 35-14 on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The win marked Marcus Freeman's first win over a top-five ranked opponent as Irish head coach.
Inside ND Sports has awarded game balls to the following two players for their performances.
Notre Dame offense: RB Logan Diggs
In the Irish victory, Notre Dame did not need to rely on its offense much. But when it did, Logan Diggs was there to carry the load.
Diggs led the Irish with 17 carries for 114 yards. It was Diggs' second career 100-yard rushing performance.
It's worth noting that the Irish finished with 263 rushing yards — 93.5% of its offensive output. Sophomore Audric Estimé also had 104 rushing yards, while junior Chris Tyree added 26 yards.
But Diggs was most effective. He finished the game averaging 6.7 yards per carry, which was a season-high.
Notre Dame defense: CB Benjamin Morrison
The 6-foot-1, 179-pound freshman rose to the occasion. Twice.
After he came away with three tackles and a pass breakup for most of the first three quarters, Morrison made a play that shifted the momentum fully in Notre Dame's favor just before the fourth quarter.
With freshman Cade Klubnik entered into the game, Morrison intercepted the former five-star quarterback to set up the Irish offense on the Tigers' 14-yard line. Notre Dame scored three plays later to take the 21-0 lead.
It was the Phoenix Brophy Prep's first career interception.
Then, Morrison took that momentum and turned it into his second career interception off a throw from another former five-star quarterback. And he recorded his first career touchdown about a length of the field later.
The freshman cornerback picked off Tigers starting quarterback DJ Uiagaleiei with the Irish defense's backs against the wall on their 19-yard line. Morrison returned the interception 96 yards on his way to a score. It was the first time the ND defense did not allow points in the red zone all season.
Morrison finished the game with seven tackles (four solo) in addition to his two interceptions and pass breakup.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @ByKyleKelly.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports