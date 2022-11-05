SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame shocked the nation. With the help of dominant efforts by ND's leading rusher and a freshman defender, the Irish (6-3) took down No. 4 Clemson (8-1) 35-14 on Saturday night at Notre Dame Stadium. The win marked Marcus Freeman's first win over a top-five ranked opponent as Irish head coach. Inside ND Sports has awarded game balls to the following two players for their performances.

Notre Dame offense: RB Logan Diggs

Notre Dame sophomore running back Logan Diggs carried the offense against No. 4 Clemson. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

In the Irish victory, Notre Dame did not need to rely on its offense much. But when it did, Logan Diggs was there to carry the load. Diggs led the Irish with 17 carries for 114 yards. It was Diggs' second career 100-yard rushing performance. It's worth noting that the Irish finished with 263 rushing yards — 93.5% of its offensive output. Sophomore Audric Estimé also had 104 rushing yards, while junior Chris Tyree added 26 yards. But Diggs was most effective. He finished the game averaging 6.7 yards per carry, which was a season-high.

Notre Dame defense: CB Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame freshman cornerback Benjamin Morrison had two interceptions against No. 4 Clemson. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)