Game Balls: Five Notre Dame football players who led Irish over UNC
Notre Dame's offense came to play Saturday night.
The Irish amassed a season-high 523 yards in their 44-34 victory over North Carolina. In a game that was back and forth offensively, the Irish had a couple of defensive players shine in their winning effort too.
Here are five players from both sides of the ball who helped No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) win a third consecutive game.
RB Kyren Williams
Williams had not just the play of the game but the play of the year on his 91-yard touchdown rush. He ran 22 times for 199 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in his second career game with 200-plus yards from scrimmage. Williams set a new career high in rushing yards and had a career-best 47-yard punt return too.
DE Isaiah Foskey
On his 21st birthday, Foskey led Notre Dame with seven total tackles. He recorded half a sack to bring his season total to 8.5. There was a point in the fourth quarter when Foskey was injured on the field, but he popped up and jogged to the sideline after a short time staying down. He has emerged as Notre Dame’s ultimate defensive warrior.
RB Logan Diggs
With sophomore running back Chris Tyree still ailing a bit with turf toe, Diggs took on second-string running back duties and did a fine job. He ran 11 times for 42 yards and punched in his first career touchdown on a one-yard plunge. Diggs recorded a long rush of nine yards but most importantly looked the part of a competent tailback in a big spot.
S DJ Brown
Making his first start for the injured Kyle Hamilton, Brown intercepted a Sam Howell pass and immediately put the Notre Dame offense in position to kick a field goal and extend the Irish’s lead to 41-27 early in the fourth quarter. North Carolina gained plenty of yards through the air, but Brown and the Irish secondary only allowed one passing touchdown.
QB Jack Coan
Coan said before the season started that he views the “game manager” moniker as a positive thing. Well, if this is what a game manager looks like, then it’s winning Notre Dame football games. Coan was 16 of 24 for 213 yards and a touchdown and added three carries for 28 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Coan has come into his own since getting benched in the Virginia Tech game.
