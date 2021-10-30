Game Balls: Five Notre Dame football players who led Irish over UNC

Notre Dame's offense came to play Saturday night. The Irish amassed a season-high 523 yards in their 44-34 victory over North Carolina. In a game that was back and forth offensively, the Irish had a couple of defensive players shine in their winning effort too. Here are five players from both sides of the ball who helped No. 11 Notre Dame (7-1) win a third consecutive game.

RB Kyren Williams

Williams had not just the play of the game but the play of the year on his 91-yard touchdown rush. He ran 22 times for 199 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards in his second career game with 200-plus yards from scrimmage. Williams set a new career high in rushing yards and had a career-best 47-yard punt return too.

DE Isaiah Foskey

On his 21st birthday, Foskey led Notre Dame with seven total tackles. He recorded half a sack to bring his season total to 8.5. There was a point in the fourth quarter when Foskey was injured on the field, but he popped up and jogged to the sideline after a short time staying down. He has emerged as Notre Dame’s ultimate defensive warrior.

RB Logan Diggs

With sophomore running back Chris Tyree still ailing a bit with turf toe, Diggs took on second-string running back duties and did a fine job. He ran 11 times for 42 yards and punched in his first career touchdown on a one-yard plunge. Diggs recorded a long rush of nine yards but most importantly looked the part of a competent tailback in a big spot.

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan and running back Kyren Williams were instrumental in the Irish's win. (Chad Weaver/BGI)

S DJ Brown

Making his first start for the injured Kyle Hamilton, Brown intercepted a Sam Howell pass and immediately put the Notre Dame offense in position to kick a field goal and extend the Irish’s lead to 41-27 early in the fourth quarter. North Carolina gained plenty of yards through the air, but Brown and the Irish secondary only allowed one passing touchdown.

QB Jack Coan