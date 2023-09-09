Notre Dame football (3-0) survived its first weather delay and road matchup of the 2023 season in Saturday's 45-24 win over NC State (1-1). After holding their first two opponents without touchdowns in eight quarters, the 10th-ranked Irish allowed two Wolfpack touchdowns in the span of three quarters. However, in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame's defense stepped up with two interceptions and one turnover on downs while holding NC State to one touchdown on four possessions. Inside ND Sports highlighted two players on each side of the ball deserving of game balls.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTYwOTIwMzE3MSZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé

There weren't many consistent drives from Notre Dame's offense and quarterback Sam Hartman until the fourth quarter, but the Irish produced several chunk plays that paid dividends. Wide receivers Chris Tyree and Tobias Merriweather each hauled in receptions for season-long gains, and tight end Holden Staes caught a pair of TDs — 40 and 35 yards — from Hartman. The offensive award came down to the wire between Staes and Estimé, but the latter touched the ball more. Notre Dame's first, and longest offensive play started with Estimé. On the first snap from the line of scrimmage after the one hour and 45-minute weather delay, Estimé took Hartman's handoff and ran 80 yards for his first of two touchdowns. It was the longest run of his career and Notre Dame's longest run since Kyren Williams' 91-yard touchdown against North Carolina in 2021. The 5-foot-11, 227-pound running back finished with 14 rushes for a career-high 134 rushing yards. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry. After being benched by running backs coach Deland McCullough in the season opener against Navy, Estimé hasn't fumbled since.





Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts