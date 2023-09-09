Game Balls: Estimé is driving force in Notre Dame's road win over NC State
Notre Dame football (3-0) survived its first weather delay and road matchup of the 2023 season in Saturday's 45-24 win over NC State (1-1).
After holding their first two opponents without touchdowns in eight quarters, the 10th-ranked Irish allowed two Wolfpack touchdowns in the span of three quarters.
However, in the fourth quarter, Notre Dame's defense stepped up with two interceptions and one turnover on downs while holding NC State to one touchdown on four possessions.
Inside ND Sports highlighted two players on each side of the ball deserving of game balls.
Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé
There weren't many consistent drives from Notre Dame's offense and quarterback Sam Hartman until the fourth quarter, but the Irish produced several chunk plays that paid dividends.
Wide receivers Chris Tyree and Tobias Merriweather each hauled in receptions for season-long gains, and tight end Holden Staes caught a pair of TDs — 40 and 35 yards — from Hartman. The offensive award came down to the wire between Staes and Estimé, but the latter touched the ball more.
Notre Dame's first, and longest offensive play started with Estimé. On the first snap from the line of scrimmage after the one hour and 45-minute weather delay, Estimé took Hartman's handoff and ran 80 yards for his first of two touchdowns. It was the longest run of his career and Notre Dame's longest run since Kyren Williams' 91-yard touchdown against North Carolina in 2021.
The 5-foot-11, 227-pound running back finished with 14 rushes for a career-high 134 rushing yards. He averaged 9.6 yards per carry. After being benched by running backs coach Deland McCullough in the season opener against Navy, Estimé hasn't fumbled since.
Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts
Cornerback Cam Hart and nickel Thomas Harper each had their moments but Xavier Watts' first-career interception with 14:21 left in the fourth quarter kick-started Notre Dame's 21-0 fourth-quarter run.
Watts finished with three tackles and a pass breakup. It's the second consecutive game Watts recorded a pass breakup after also being credited with one against Tennessee State last Saturday.
In the fourth quarter, Watts played an important role in not allowing NC State quarterback Brennan Armstrong to connect on any deep passes against the first-team defense. He was disciplined in his reads and didn't bite on any routes that could have moved the Wolfpack down the field quickly. He also recovered the onside kick by NC State with 2:02 remaining in the game.
