The fact that Charles Jagusah played more than half his senior football season on a Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman High School team going nowhere, with a PCL tear that would require surgery, says something about his pain threshold. And even more about the soon-to-be Notre Dame offensive tackle’s quest to improve himself and everyone around him, no matter what the circumstances. “I thought I had pulled a hammy and just kept going,” Jagusah said this week of the right knee injury that was surgically repaired on Feb. 6. Kept going on a team whose only loss closer than 40 points over the six-game stretch that he played injured — and both ways, offense and defense, at that — was a 2-0 forfeit to Moline.

How that will translate to the Notre Dame career for one of 11 Irish summer-arriving freshman football players, set to start classes June 12, is something recruiting analysts labored to put into precise context for the Rivals four-star prospect, who projected as a five-star recruit by some. With so much pointing to the best is yet to come. “There’s three things you always look for in a tackle in his situation,” said longtime recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of the Prep Football Report, one of the analysts who did give Jagusah five-star status. “One, the size that fits the position. He has extraordinary size that fits the position, so he’s an A-plus there. “Second is potential. And he’s got great potential — great length, long arms. He’s got the build of someone real good. “Then, the third is heart. He played on a bad team in a good area. Quad Cities has pretty good football. So the competition isn’t bad, just his team is. I would say Charles has unlimited potential with coaching. If [new Irish offensive line coach Joe] Rudolph is a good coach, Jagusah will be an All-American. He’s that talented.” Patience now is part of the equation. The realistic timeline Jagusah has been given where playing/practicing at 100% is most likely is September/October. August training camp isn’t out of the question, though. So far, the 6-foot-7, 330-pounder — who hopes to shed 10-15 pounds this summer — has been cleared for jogging. “Right now I’m with my physical therapist like four/five days a week,” Jagusah said. “Two to three of those days a week are like actual physical therapy on my knee and like weight lifting just specifically for my knee. The other two days are for following the program that Notre Dame gave me. But he’s kind of tweaking the program a little bit to try to make it fit with what I can and can’t do with the knee. “It’s kind of rough, because you don’t want to be sitting out of anything. You want to get your reps when you can. It kind of gives me more of an opportunity to listen to the older guys and learn the playbook now, so when it’s really important for me to play, I can be ready. “My physical therapist says I’m way ahead of schedule. Right now I feel like I have so much that I can get better at and so many technical things that I can clean up. It's like I’m happy with where I am now, but I have to keep getting better every time I go out on the field.” He’s making the right kind of investments, spending a Saturday in the spring in South Bend, watching Notre Dame practice, then hanging around that Sunday with Rudolph watching film, while Jagusah’s girlfriend was visiting nearby Saint Mary’s College.