The Friday Recruiting Notebook at Blue & Gold Illustrated details some of the latest news and notes on the recruiting trail for the Fighting Irish.

Anyone with access to the internet can watch Chris Tyree's junior season highlight tape and see that he's a can't miss prospect. People close to him also rave about what a great young man he is.

The Rivals100 prospect committed to Notre Dame on Thursday, giving the Irish a monstrous commit and arguably its top prospect on the board.

What kind of leader is he in the Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale High School locker room? I recently spoke with 2021 defensive end Bryce Carter to learn more.