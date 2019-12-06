Friday Notes: Will Shipley, Ramon Henderson, ND Coaches On The Road
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has notes on Notre Dame 2021 running back target Will Shipley following an in-person interview, an update on 2020 DB Ramon Henderson and more.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.