Friday Five: Assessing Jack Coan's staying power as the Notre Dame QB
Notre Dame brought in quarterback Jack Coan as a grad transfer to be a smooth bridge to the future. He became the favorite to start the moment he arrived in January and unsurprisingly earned the job early in fall camp. Through four games, his stat line has the look of a reliable veteran: 246.5 yards per game, nine touchdowns, two interceptions, 7.7 yards per pass and a 60.2 completion rate.
Over a 12-game season, that’s 2,958 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. Surely, most Notre Dame fans would have signed up for that before the season. And yet, there’s a lurking feeling he might not get through the whole season as the starter.
First, Coan’s third-quarter exit vs. Wisconsin last week due to an ankle issue opened the door for sophomore Drew Pyne to impress in a small sample. Then there’s freshman Tyler Buchner, who has found himself in a weekly role when healthy because of his sorely needed run-game contributions.
Most importantly, there’s Notre Dame’s problematic offensive line. The issues up front have reached a point where Notre Dame gave up on running the ball early in last week’s win over Wisconsin. The Irish might have to be one-dimensional all season, save for Buchner’s appearances.
Coan’s style can thrive in an offense that has a rushing threat. It can work if he’s behind a sturdier offensive line.
Notre Dame, though, doesn’t have either of those. And one wonders if that dual absence might eventually dictate the quarterback decision. Maybe Brian Kelly isn’t pondering such questions now, but it’s plausible he is forced to later.
What’s clear is this: Whoever is the best passer should start, because Notre Dame has to move the ball through the air to win games.
