An axiom among college football among coaches regarding freshman is “the closer you are to the ball, the harder it is to play.”

That certainly has been applicable along the offensive line. In the 11 seasons From 2008-18, the Fighting Irish signed 39 offensive linemen, and all but three were redshirted as freshmen (92.3 percent). All three happened to be early enrollees in January: Trevor Robinson (2008), Steve Elmer (2013) and Robert Hainsey (2017).

However, it’s been quite the opposite along the defensive line, which has had consistent rookie contributions at Notre Dame since 1972, the year the NCAA permitted freshman eligibility for good. Since 2005, at least one Notre Dame freshman defensive lineman has seen action every season except one.