Freshman Mickey looks to recalculate Notre Dame's fortunes at cornerback
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If Jaden Mickey has experienced an inhospitable “welcome to Notre Dame moment” a month into his first taste of college life, he’s suppressed it well.No complaints about the sever...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news