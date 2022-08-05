Freeman's evolution is loud and clear as Notre Dame opens training camp
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Perhaps the most striking divergence between Marcus Freeman’s first training camp practice, on Friday, and those conducted the past 12 seasons was how willing the first-year Notr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news