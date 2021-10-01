FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd: Notre Dame football is ‘not very good’ in 2021

Notre Dame has once again fallen prisoner to the ultimate measuring stick. FOX radio show host Colin Cowherd brought FOX color analyst Joel Klatt on his show, "The Herd", this week to recap the Fighting Irish's 41-13 win over Wisconsin. Cowherd saw enough in that three-quarter grind turned eventual blowout to say: "This is actually, in my opinion, not a very good Notre Dame team." "They're not as good as they've been in the last couple years," Klatt agreed. Then Cowherd went to the comparison well. The ultimate measuring stick.

"Alabama can just reload. Notre Dame doesn't," Cowherd said. "They have down years. I think they're just coaching their way to wins. I don't think they're that much better than Wisconsin. I don't think they're a 41-13 better team than Wisconsin." Cowherd has a point in each regard. Wisconsin was beating Notre Dame 13-10 early in the fourth quarter. The Badgers out-gained the Irish 318-248 in total yards by the conclusion of the game. If not for five Wisconsin turnovers and 31 Notre Dame points off of them, then the final score would have obviously looked a lot different. As for the "down years," sure. Everyone but Alabama seems to have those. Notre Dame has recorded multiple losses in nine of head coach Brian Kelly’s 11 seasons. During the same span, Alabama has lost twice or more just four times with a max loss total of three. Notre Dame has lost three or more games five times under Kelly, including a 4-8 season in 2016. The Irish have come a long way since then, though. Notre Dame went 11-2 in 2019 and 10-2 last year, and those seasons followed up a 12-1 campaign in 2018. With two undefeated regular seasons and subsequent College Football Playoff berths in the last three seasons, the Irish are rolling as well as anybody in the nation not named Alabama. Even Cowherd could admit that. "If you took Alabama out of the sport, I think Notre Dame could go toe to toe in the last five years with everybody, including Georgia," Cowherd said. "I've seen it twice."

Head coach Brian Kelly has the Irish off to a 4-0 start in 2021. (Chad Weaver/BGI)