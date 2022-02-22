Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr. puts Notre Dame in top five

Rico Flores Jr. hasn't visited Notre Dame yet, but the Irish have earned a spot on the list of his top five schools.

The four-star wide receiver put the Irish alongside Ohio State, UCLA, Georgia and Texas in his top group Tuesday night.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made a stop at Folsom (Calif.) High on Jan. 27 to continue to express interest in Flores. A spot in Flores' top five should lead to Notre Dame receiving an official visit from him as long as he doesn't make a commitment decision before doing so.