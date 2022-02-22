Four-star WR Rico Flores Jr. puts Notre Dame in top five
Rico Flores Jr. hasn't visited Notre Dame yet, but the Irish have earned a spot on the list of his top five schools.
The four-star wide receiver put the Irish alongside Ohio State, UCLA, Georgia and Texas in his top group Tuesday night.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made a stop at Folsom (Calif.) High on Jan. 27 to continue to express interest in Flores. A spot in Flores' top five should lead to Notre Dame receiving an official visit from him as long as he doesn't make a commitment decision before doing so.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Flores caught 81 passes for 1,157 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season at Folsom. Rivals ranks him as the No. 24 wide receiver and No. 156 overall in the 2023 class.
Flores visited a number of schools that didn't make his latest cut including Alabama, LSU, USC and Stanford. He made two trips to UCLA in June and December and visited Texas in June.
Notre Dame has yet to receive a verbal commitment from a wide receiver in its top-ranked 2023 class. The Irish have been able to drum up some interest from a number of highly-ranked wide receivers such as Carnell Tate, Jalen Brown, Kyler Kasper, Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, Christian Hamilton, Rodney Gallagher, Malik Elzy and Ronan Hanafin.
