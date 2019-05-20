Four-Star WR McMillan Goes In-Depth on Notre Dame
San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) wide receiver Jalen McMillan is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in October.
The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.
EJ: How has the offseason been treating you?
JM: It’s been good. Recruiting has been blowing up a little bit, but I’ve narrowed down my choices to four colleges. I want to secure a spot. I definitely like the power of the degrees and the education they offer. I also have strong relationships with the coaches. I felt like those programs were the best fits for me.
EJ: So what’s next for you in your recruiting process?
JM: I’ll take a lot of my officials during the season. I’ll probably commit right after my last visit and not tell anybody then I’ll announce it in December. Right now, I know I’m going to Notre Dame vs. USC, Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech and Washington vs. Oregon. I don’t have USC scheduled yet.
