News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-20 11:24:54 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star WR McMillan Goes In-Depth on Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Az6ucgzh9e7eeci8ajsb
Four-star wide receiver Jalen McMillan will officially visit Notre Dame in October. (EJ Holland)

San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) wide receiver Jalen McMillan is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in October.

The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.

EJ: How has the offseason been treating you?

JM: It’s been good. Recruiting has been blowing up a little bit, but I’ve narrowed down my choices to four colleges. I want to secure a spot. I definitely like the power of the degrees and the education they offer. I also have strong relationships with the coaches. I felt like those programs were the best fits for me.

EJ: So what’s next for you in your recruiting process?

JM: I’ll take a lot of my officials during the season. I’ll probably commit right after my last visit and not tell anybody then I’ll announce it in December. Right now, I know I’m going to Notre Dame vs. USC, Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech and Washington vs. Oregon. I don’t have USC scheduled yet.

Ubd0lcd0z0thzgukexxr
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}