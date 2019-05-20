The four-star prospect spoke exclusively with BGI about his interest in Notre Dame, decision timeline and more.

San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.) wide receiver Jalen McMillan is strongly considering Notre Dame and will make an official visit in October.

EJ: How has the offseason been treating you?

JM: It’s been good. Recruiting has been blowing up a little bit, but I’ve narrowed down my choices to four colleges. I want to secure a spot. I definitely like the power of the degrees and the education they offer. I also have strong relationships with the coaches. I felt like those programs were the best fits for me.

EJ: So what’s next for you in your recruiting process?

JM: I’ll take a lot of my officials during the season. I’ll probably commit right after my last visit and not tell anybody then I’ll announce it in December. Right now, I know I’m going to Notre Dame vs. USC, Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech and Washington vs. Oregon. I don’t have USC scheduled yet.