Four-Star Texas DB Thompson Lists Notre Dame In Final Five
Notre Dame is still in the mix for Jerrin Thompson.
The four-star defensive back out of Lufkin (Texas) named the Fighting Irish in his final five along with Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma State and TCU. .
He released his list via Twitter.
Blessed to be where I’m at 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DTILbsLFW1— BUGG (@bugg_24) May 14, 2019
Thompson has never been to South Bend, but he is looking to make an official visit to Notre Dame next month.
Notre Dame has no defensive back commits this cycle.
Notre Dame assistant Todd Lyght has been recruiting Thompson and stopped by to see him at school last week. The Irish offered that same day.
Thompson used his first official visit on Arkansas in April. He has four remaining and will make a decision on July 6.
At 6-foot, 175 pounds, Thompson is ranked as the No. 19 safety in the country, per Rivals.com.
Notre Dame has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country this cycle.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.