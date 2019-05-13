Notre Dame is still in the mix for Jerrin Thompson. The four-star defensive back out of Lufkin (Texas) named the Fighting Irish in his final five along with Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma State and TCU. . He released his list via Twitter.

Blessed to be where I’m at 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DTILbsLFW1 — BUGG (@bugg_24) May 14, 2019

Thompson has never been to South Bend, but he is looking to make an official visit to Notre Dame next month. Notre Dame has no defensive back commits this cycle. Notre Dame assistant Todd Lyght has been recruiting Thompson and stopped by to see him at school last week. The Irish offered that same day.