Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty contacted Atlanta Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg last weekend. The purpose of the call was to gauge where Romberg’s star tight end was at in the recruiting process, as Holden Staes decommitted from Penn State on Feb. 10, and the Irish are looking at taking a second tight end in the 2022 class.

“My coach told him that I am completely open at this point,” Staes said.

On Feb. 10, McNulty made his first contact with the four-star prospect, and the conversation ended with a scholarship offer.