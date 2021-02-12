 Four-Star TE Holden Staes Discusses Unexpected Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-12 12:43:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-Star TE Holden Staes Discusses Unexpected Notre Dame Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty contacted Atlanta Westminster head coach Gerry Romberg last weekend. The purpose of the call was to gauge where Romberg’s star tight end was at in the recruiting process, as Holden Staes decommitted from Penn State on Feb. 10, and the Irish are looking at taking a second tight end in the 2022 class.

“My coach told him that I am completely open at this point,” Staes said.

On Feb. 10, McNulty made his first contact with the four-star prospect, and the conversation ended with a scholarship offer.

Get a two months FREE using promo code Irish60

“He was talking about how their season went, all of the production they’ve had at tight end and the guys they put in the NFL,” Staes said. They really like my athleticism, ball skills and see me as a fit. They were comparing me to [former Irish tight end] Tommy Tremble and I do a lot of things similar to what he does.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}