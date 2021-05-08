BlueAndGold - Four-Star TE Holden Staes Commits To Notre Dame Football

Four-Star TE Holden Staes Commits To Notre Dame Football
Georgia is once again on Notre Dame’s mind.
The Fighting Irish’s latest commitment from the Peach State comes from Atlanta Westminster’s Holden Staes, a four-star tight end per Rivals in the 2022 class.
“It was the choice for me because it was always secretly one of my dream schools,” Staes said. “It’s known as Tight End U. They’re putting tight ends in the NFL almost every year. The prestige of the historical program — they’re winning at a high level. It’s a great academic school for me — great fit.”
Staes originally committed to Penn State last August, but backed off that pledge in early February. Five days after his decommitment, Notre Dame entered the recruitment with a scholarship offer.
Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees led the charge in recruiting Staes and recruited him hard. Staes informed them a few weeks ago that he would be choosing the Fighting Irish.
“They meant a lot,” Staes said of the Irish coaching staff. “They’ve been very good coaches to me and my family. Coach McNulty’s experience in the NFL and then coming back to college is a big thing for me. I’ll be developed really well. I’ll fit in Coach Rees’ offense; I love what he’s doing with the tight ends. It’ll be a seamless transition for sure.”
Staes attends one of the finest private institutions in the country, and the transition from Westminster to Notre Dame is a natural one.
“It was definitely important,” Staes said about the academic fit at Notre Dame. “You want to have a degree that holds weight when you’re done playing football. I felt that it was the best of both worlds — strong academics and big-time football. It was an easy decision.”
For the 2021 season, the Irish will have nine players from Staes’ home state, which includes Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas, Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie and College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s Khari Gee, who all signed in the previous cycle. Staes is friends with all three.
Notre Dame’s most recent tight end to be selected in the NFL Draft is Tommy Tremble, who went in the third round to the Carolina Panthers. Tremble is also from the Atlanta area, and Staes’ game as a versatile tight end is similar to Tremble’s.
Rivals ranks Staes as the No. 32 player in Georgia and the No. 14 tight end in the country.
“I’m a leader,” Staes noted. “I’m a guy who’s going to put his head down and work. I’m going to do whatever is needed to help the team win. I’m a versatile tight end who can make plays all over the field.”
He held right around 30 scholarship offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, USC and Wisconsin.
Staes had his season cut short due to a minor injury and played in just six games, but before that, he totaled 14 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 23 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception playing defense for Westminster. He had eight receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns for his team that rarely threw the ball during his sophomore campaign.
Staes was named to the 2020 Georgia 5-AAA All-Region first-team offense.
Notre Dame has 13 commitments in the 2022 class — seven play on offense, while six will line up on defense.
