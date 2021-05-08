BlueAndGold - Four-Star TE Holden Staes Commits To Notre Dame Football

Georgia is once again on Notre Dame’s mind. The Fighting Irish’s latest commitment from the Peach State comes from Atlanta Westminster’s Holden Staes, a four-star tight end per Rivals in the 2022 class. “It was the choice for me because it was always secretly one of my dream schools,” Staes said. “It’s known as Tight End U. They’re putting tight ends in the NFL almost every year. The prestige of the historical program — they’re winning at a high level. It’s a great academic school for me — great fit.” Staes originally committed to Penn State last August, but backed off that pledge in early February. Five days after his decommitment, Notre Dame entered the recruitment with a scholarship offer. Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

Notre Dame tight ends coach John McNulty and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees led the charge in recruiting Staes and recruited him hard. Staes informed them a few weeks ago that he would be choosing the Fighting Irish. “They meant a lot,” Staes said of the Irish coaching staff. “They’ve been very good coaches to me and my family. Coach McNulty’s experience in the NFL and then coming back to college is a big thing for me. I’ll be developed really well. I’ll fit in Coach Rees’ offense; I love what he’s doing with the tight ends. It’ll be a seamless transition for sure.” Staes attends one of the finest private institutions in the country, and the transition from Westminster to Notre Dame is a natural one. “It was definitely important,” Staes said about the academic fit at Notre Dame. “You want to have a degree that holds weight when you’re done playing football. I felt that it was the best of both worlds — strong academics and big-time football. It was an easy decision.” For the 2021 season, the Irish will have nine players from Staes’ home state, which includes Atlanta Pace Academy’s Jayden Thomas, Athens (Ga.) Academy’s Deion Colzie and College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy’s Khari Gee, who all signed in the previous cycle. Staes is friends with all three.