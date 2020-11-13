BlueAndGold - Four-Star SG Blake Wesley Sets Commitment Date

Notre Dame's biggest target in the 2021 men's basketball recruiting class has a change of plans. South Bend (Ind.) Riley guard Blake Wesley was planning to stretch his recruitment out a while, but posted on Twitter Friday morning that he'd be announcing his decision Saturday, Nov. 21. On Oct. 30, Wesley trimmed his list down to Creighton, Kansas State, Maryland, Notre Dame, Purdue and Xavier.

The Fighting Irish are considered the favorite to land the top 100 talent. (GoldandBlack.com)

There are currently four Rivals FutureCast picks in for Wesley, who ranks as the nation's No. 96 overall recruit and No. 22 shooting guard per Rivals. All of for him to land at Notre Dame. Notre Dame, the hometown school that has made him a priority since offering last summer, is recruiting him as hard as anyone. “Everything has been going well,” Wesley told BlueandGold.com in August. “I’m still thinking about that decision. They’re saying I could be a star in South Bend. I talk to them at least twice a week.”

Change of plans. I will be committing November 21. Mark your calendars.❤️🧘🏾‍♂️ — Blakewesley3 (@blakewesley0) November 13, 2020