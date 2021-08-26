Four-Star Running Back Plans Notre Dame Visit, Talks Offer

Lake Stevens (Wash.) High class of 2023 running back Jayden Limar received a couple of scholarship offers last fall as a sophomore, but his recruitment didn’t take off until this past spring. The in-state Washington Huskies offered April 7. After adding a few more this summer, he's around a dozen offers. “It’s definitely been surreal,” the four-star prospect told BlueandGold.com. “It’s something you hope for as a kid and picture happening to you, but it’s hard to get a grasp on it when it starts happening. It’s crazy. Each offer I get is another team believing in me, which I find pretty cool. “You have to make sure to remain level-headed on everything. At the end of the day, you can only choose one school. It doesn’t matter if you get every offer in the country; you can only go to one of those. It’s all about finding the one for you.”

Notre Dame is one of Limar’s most recent offers, as the Irish extended the scholarship to the nation’s No. 221 overall player and No. 10 running back on August 5. “That was somewhat of a surprise,” Limar said of the Irish offer. “I had been talking to Coach Dre Brown for a week before they offered. Then I talked to Coach Lance Taylor; he was the one who offered me. They had seen my film and were looking my grades for a while. I didn’t know that they had done all of their homework on me. “It’s a pretty big offer for me. That’s my first offer from an independent college. I like getting offers from all sorts of different schools. I find that pretty cool.” Limar already has a good impression of Taylor from their early conversations. “You can tell he’s a straightforward dude who cares a lot about his players’ development in football and life,” Limar added. “He’s a really good coach.” Limar doesn’t know a lot about Notre Dame yet, but he’s planning to visit South Bend when the Irish host USC in October.