Four-star receiver CJ Williams decommits from Notre Dame

There had been much discussion in recent weeks about whether Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams would flip from Notre Dame to USC or not, even before Lincoln Riley was named the Trojans’ head coach.

On Monday, Williams announced on Twitter that he would be decommitting from Notre Dame, and USC looks to be the heavy favorite to land his services.

"I would also like to thank The University of Notre Dame for treating me as family," Williams wrote as part of his announcement. "Ever since I committed on August 8th, I have felt nothing but love from the coaching staff, current & former players, and the awesome fan base. Specifically, I would like to thank Coach Kelly, Coach Alexander, and Coach Rees for treating me like their own.

"With all this being said, due to recent events, my family and I have made the choice that I will be decommitting and opening my recruitment back up. With Gods guidance, I am excited to see where the next stage of my life takes me!"