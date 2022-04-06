Four-star RB Gi'Bran Payne could follow Deland McCullough to Notre Dame
Nearly four months after signing 21 recruits on the first day of the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame is still working to add one more player to the class. The Irish w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news