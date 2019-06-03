A couple of weeks before Chester (Va.) Thomas Dale running back Chris Tyree announced his commitment publicly to Notre Dame, the four-star standout gave a silent pledge to the Irish coaching staff.

Tyree gave running backs coach Lance Taylor a phone call to deliver the huge news.

"I told Coach Taylor first, and he let the rest of the coaches know," Tyree said. "It was really exciting. It was a relief off my shoulders for sure."

In landing Tyree, the Irish have its running back commitment for the 2020 class. Taylor did a great job recruiting Tyree once he got on the job at Notre Dame earlier this year.