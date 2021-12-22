Four-star QBs Howard, Lagway discuss recent Notre Dame experiences

Notre Dame already has a several offers out to quarterback prospects in the 2023 and 2024 classes, but offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is still evaluating others for potential scholarships. A pair of talented four-star signal-callers were on campus to see the Fighting Irish defeat North Carolina 44-34 on Oct. 30.

Four-star quarterback Mack Howard got his first look at South Bend this fall. (Sam Spiegelman)

2024 four-star quarterback DJ Lagway raves about Notre Dame

Going into the visit, Willis (Texas) High’s DJ Lagway hadn’t spoken with any of Notre Dame’s coaches. College coaches aren’t allowed to directly reach out to class of 2024 prospects until Sept. 1 of 2022. But the staff showed plenty of love to the four-star recruit on Rivals’ top-100 watch list for the 2024 cycle while he was on campus “The visit was amazing,” Lagway said. “They let me dress all the way out in their uniforms. For it being my first time down there and not having any communication with the coaching staff, they showed tremendous love. I loved the people down there; everyone was so nice.

“The atmosphere was amazing. You can tell when you walk on the campus how much their fans care about Notre Dame football. The game was itself was really good; they played hard. He 6-3, 190-pounder spoke with Rees before and after the contest. “Our conversations went great, and it seemed like we’ve known each other and had a relationship already, so I’m excited to build our connection in the future,” Lagway added. Lagway hopes to add Notre Dame to his offer sheet that already includes the likes of Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, LSU, TCU, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

2023 four-star quarterback Mack Howard ‘beyond impressed’ with Notre Dame

For Columbus (Miss.) Heritage Academy’s Mack Howard, making a trip to South Bend was incredibly meaningful in aspects besides football. “It was awesome,” he said. “I’m Catholic, so being at Notre Dame was special for me and my family. We saw the Basilica, and it was unbelievable. Before the visit started, we just walked around campus for two or three hours to check things out, and we were beyond impressed.” The football side of the visit was productive, too. Howard enjoyed the game atmosphere and the light show late in the game. He got to talk with Rees earlier in the day, too. “We had a good conversation,” Howard said. “We talked about my dad played at Notre Dame when he was with LSU and how much it’s changed since then. He’s a great guy; we really enjoyed talking to him.”