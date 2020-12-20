Four-Star QB Steve Angeli Reviews First Notre Dame Visit
There was some weight lifted off Steven Angeli’s shoulders on Saturday.
After the Irish offered the 6-2, 205-pound four-star class of 2022 quarterback back on Aug. 17, many pundits pegged him to land on Notre Dame’s commitment list. During a normal year, he would’ve taken a visit to South Bend as soon as possible, but with the dead period in place, he couldn’t go to campus to see the coaching staff.
Notre Dame is a school that is dear to Angeli’s heart, as his great uncle Pete Berezney was a part of an Irish championship team in the 1940s and his older brother, Nick, played with Quenton Nelson and Brandon Wimbush in high school. But Angeli had never been to South Bend to get his own opinion of campus.
That changed on Saturday as he took an hour and a half self-guided tour visit of Notre Dame.
“It allows me to build my own portfolio on Notre Dame,” Angeli said. “Even without students being there, I was able to see everything for my own opinion and perspective. That was definitely great.”
Angeli flew into Chicago on Saturday and arrived to South Bend just before 3 p.m. He hit all of the main points of campus, including the bookstore, The Word of Life Mural, Notre Dame Stadium and The Grotto.
“It was a great time for my first experience in South Bend with my dad,” Angeli said. “I thought it was really awesome to see the historic spots that I’ve only seen on TV.
“Seeing everything for myself was really cool. I’m just really happy that we made the trip to finally go see Notre Dame and South Bend during these tough times. I really liked what I saw.”
Angeli has not named a top schools list in his recruitment, but the Fighting Irish are considered the team to beat. Seeing Notre Dame’s campus checks off a box in his recruitment, but there’s nothing imminent at the moment in terms of him making a decision.
“If anything, it definitely helped being able to see it with my own eyes and being able to experience it myself,” Angeli explained. “I’m looking to get back to South Bend when everything opens back up and be able experience a real unofficial visit with them – meet the coaches, check out the athletic facility and get a more in-depth look at Notre Dame.”
Rivals ranks the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic four-star prospect and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback and No. 7 player in New Jersey.
