There was some weight lifted off Steven Angeli’s shoulders on Saturday. After the Irish offered the 6-2, 205-pound four-star class of 2022 quarterback back on Aug. 17, many pundits pegged him to land on Notre Dame’s commitment list. During a normal year, he would’ve taken a visit to South Bend as soon as possible, but with the dead period in place, he couldn’t go to campus to see the coaching staff. Notre Dame is a school that is dear to Angeli’s heart, as his great uncle Pete Berezney was a part of an Irish championship team in the 1940s and his older brother, Nick, played with Quenton Nelson and Brandon Wimbush in high school. But Angeli had never been to South Bend to get his own opinion of campus. That changed on Saturday as he took an hour and a half self-guided tour visit of Notre Dame.

Angeli was finally able to get his first look at Notre Dame’s campus.

“It allows me to build my own portfolio on Notre Dame,” Angeli said. “Even without students being there, I was able to see everything for my own opinion and perspective. That was definitely great.” Angeli flew into Chicago on Saturday and arrived to South Bend just before 3 p.m. He hit all of the main points of campus, including the bookstore, The Word of Life Mural, Notre Dame Stadium and The Grotto. “It was a great time for my first experience in South Bend with my dad,” Angeli said. “I thought it was really awesome to see the historic spots that I’ve only seen on TV. “Seeing everything for myself was really cool. I’m just really happy that we made the trip to finally go see Notre Dame and South Bend during these tough times. I really liked what I saw.”