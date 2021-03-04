Notre Dame’s search for a quarterback commit in the 2022 class has come to an end. The program’s first offer in the cycle went out to Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli on Aug. 17, 2020, and the four-star passer has announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish. “When the dead period got pushed back again, I hunkered down and wanted to get this done with,” Angeli told BlueandGold.com. “I’ve been deciding on Notre Dame for about a month — talking to my family and coaches. “Then yesterday, [Bergen Catholic] Coach Vito Campanile talked to Coach [Tommy] Rees three times and told him that he thinks it’s time. He gave Coach Rees the hint, and I talked to [Rees] later that night. I told him I wanted to commit, and he set up a Zoom for me to talk to Coach [Brian] Kelly with my family and coaches.”

Rivals ranks Angeli as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in New Jersey and the No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the country. (Rivals.com)

Angeli’s recruitment started prior to his sophomore season with his first scholarship offer coming from Ohio State. He went on to receive 23 offers in total, including LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Stanford. “It’s been a long process, but I’m so happy to finally be able to make this official,” Angeli said. “I can’t be more any more excited than I am right now. I’m excited to let the world know that I’m coming to South Bend.” Angeli has formed a close relationship with Rees over the past several months. They’ve had plenty of text message conversations, phone calls and Zoom chats in the past eight months or so. “He was super excited,” Angeli said of Rees regarding the the moment he committed. “He told me that with everything in recruiting, he keeps coming back to my intangibles and who I am. He told me to keep working hard and that my talent is out of this world. He’s super excited and happy for me.” Most pundits projected Angeli to land at Notre Dame immediately after the 6-3, 215-pounder received his scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish. Deep down, Angeli knew it would be Notre Dame all along as well. “During my first conversation with Coach Rees, I was blown away with how much we connected and how right it felt,” he said. “When I got the offer from them, I got the feeling that I haven’t gotten with any other school or coach.” The expectations that come with being the quarterback at Notre Dame are extremely high. This is a test that Angeli welcomes with open arms. “It holds a lot of value, responsibility and honor,” Angeli said. “I’m ready to take that challenge head on. I want to represent the university in the right way on the field and in the classroom. “I’m coming to work and bring national championships to this program.”

New Jersey had a shortened season in 2020, and Bergen Catholic was only able to play six games. Angeli completed 68 of 115 throws (59.1 percent) for 919 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added three rushing scores to lead the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in New Jersey per MaxPreps. “It checks every box for what he’s about from the academic side and the football program and traditions of the school,” Campanile said of Angeli’s fit at Notre Dame. “It’s a great match with his skill set and their schematics. “He checks just about every box — the size, acumen of football, loving the game, unbelievable character kid and 4.0 [GPA] student. The thing to me that is eye-opening to me is the escape-ability and athleticism at that size. That makes him a little different. He’s a big dude.” Angeli’s Notre Dame connections run deep. “I have Notre Dame heritage,” Angeli previously said. “My great uncle Pete Berezney played offensive line there in the early 1940s and won a national championship [1943]. [When I received the offer], my mom was overjoyed with emotions; she talked to Coach Rees about everything that Notre Dame means to our family and the relationships and connections we have with Notre Dame. “He said, ‘We want to keep this Notre Dame tradition going on in the Angeli family.’”