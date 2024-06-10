Four-star Mississippi QB Deuce Knight has been enjoying every part of the off-season. Knight, the No. 3-ranked QB in the Rivals250 out of Lucedale (Miss.) George County High, is the top-ranked player from the Sip in the 2025 cycle. He's been committed to Notre Dame since the start of his junior campaign and is gearing up for his 11th trip up to South Bend this weekend for an official visit (June 14-16).

Knight was on campus just a week ago in the meeting rooms with first-year OC Mike Denbrock and PG coordinator Gino Guidugli prepping for Elite 11. "I've had a great relationship with Coach Denbrock before he came to Notre Dame, so it's like family up there every time I go up there," Knight told Rivals. "They show crazy love to me and my family, and on the phone with them, you can tell they they care about me and my family. I'm very comfortable with them," he added. "Going up there and going over film and sitting in on meetings, it's great."

Two programs resolute on changing Knight's mind include in-state Ole Miss and Colorado. Knight has not shut down his recruitment and has maintained communication with both schools, though no visits are set to either school. "Ole Miss and Colorado are still on me, and it's been cool," he said. "Those two staffs ... I feel really comfortable with both of them and mostly, they're all great people."