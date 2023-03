ROUND ROCK, Texas - Deuce Knight has seen his recruitment ramp up following his junior campaign at Lucedale (Miss.) George County. Knight is a dynamic athlete behind center that features a lanky frame, strong arm, and dangerous rushing ability from behind center.

Knight accounted for double digit scores through the air and on the ground last fall. In addition to that, he excels on the basketball court where he showcases above-the-rim athleticism and playmaking ability.

Several programs have jumped into the mix for Knight this offseason, including a handful in the SEC. The rising signal caller updates the latest in his recruitment with Rivals.

